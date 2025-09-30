DILI, Timor-Leste (Sept. 24, 2025) -- U.S. Navy Lt. Jessica Fetzer, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific, distributes candy at Centro Educativo Anjo da Caridade during a community relations (COMREL) event, part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Timor-Leste 2025, in Dili, Timor-Leste, Sept. 24, 2025. This year marks the 14th iteration of CARAT Timor-Leste and the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance the U.S. Navy’s and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:55
|Photo ID:
|9347360
|VIRIN:
|250924-N-MK590-3378
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|940 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
