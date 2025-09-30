Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DILI, Timor-Leste (Sept. 24, 2025) -- U.S. Navy Lt. Jessica Fetzer, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific, distributes candy at Centro Educativo Anjo da Caridade during a community relations (COMREL) event, part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Timor-Leste 2025, in Dili, Timor-Leste, Sept. 24, 2025. This year marks the 14th iteration of CARAT Timor-Leste and the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance the U.S. Navy’s and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Wright)