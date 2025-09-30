Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Timor-Leste 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Timor-Leste 2025

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mike Wright 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    DILI, Timor-Leste (Sept. 24, 2025) -- U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo with children at Centro Educativo Anjo da Caridade during a community relations (COMREL) event, part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Timor-Leste 2025, in Dili, Timor-Leste, Sept. 24, 2025. This year marks the 14th iteration of CARAT Timor-Leste and the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance the U.S. Navy’s and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:55
    Photo ID: 9347357
    VIRIN: 250924-N-MK590-7268
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1006.87 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Timor-Leste 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Mike Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

