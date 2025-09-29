Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Punsan National University [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Punsan National University

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    BUSAN, South Korea (Sept. 28, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet band’s, “Orient Express,” performs during a concert at Pusan National University, Sept. 28, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge crew are in Busan, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Punsan National University [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

