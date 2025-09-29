BUSAN, South Korea (Sept. 28, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet band’s, “Orient Express,” performs during a concert at Pusan National University, Sept. 28, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge crew are in Busan, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9346914
|VIRIN:
|250928-N-FA353-1251
|Resolution:
|4336x2891
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Punsan National University [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.