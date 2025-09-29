U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Punsan National University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, South Korea (Sept. 28, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Marisol Arreola, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet band’s, “Orient Express,” performs during a concert at Pusan National University, Sept. 28, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge crew are in Busan, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)