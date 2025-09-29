Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Sept. 22, 2025) Rear Adm. Hur Sungjae, commander, Republic of Korea Second Fleet, gives remarks during a big top reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Sept. 22, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge crew are in Pyeongtaek, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9346664
    VIRIN: 250922-N-FA353-1226
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download