Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Sept. 22, 2025) From left, Mr. James Heller, Deputy Chief of Mission, Rear Adm. Hur Sungjae, commander, Republic of Korea Second Fleet, Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Capt. Louis F. Catalina IV, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), cut a ceremonial cake during a big top reception aboard Blue Ridge, Sept. 22, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge crew are in Pyeongtaek, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9346663
    VIRIN: 250922-N-FA353-1240
    Resolution: 4293x2862
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c7f
    Indo Pacifc
    USS Blue Ridge ( LCC 19)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download