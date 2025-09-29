U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Sept. 22, 2025) Capt. Louis F. Catalina IV, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) gives remarks during a big top reception aboard Blue Ridge, Sept. 22, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge crew are in Pyeongtaek, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)