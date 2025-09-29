U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Sept. 22, 2025) Sailors prepare to parade the colors during a big top reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Sept. 22, 2025. The 7th Fleet staff and USS Blue Ridge crew are in Pyeongtaek, South Korea for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)