U.S. Air Force Captain from the 183d Airlift Squadron, 172nd Airlift Wing with the Mississippi National Guard flies a C-17 Globemaster III to Joint Base Andrews, Camp Springs, Md., Sept. 25, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9346555
|VIRIN:
|250925-Z-LK770-2493
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SPRINGS, MARYLAND, US
This work, Mississippi National Guard Pilot flies troops to Washington, D.C. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS