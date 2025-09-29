Mississippi National Guard Airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi National Guard talk to each other prior to takeoff at Allen C. Thompson Field Air National Guard Base, Jackson, Miss., Sept. 25, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)