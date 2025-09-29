Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi National Guard Airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mississippi National Guard Airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff

    JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi National Guard talk to each other prior to takeoff at Allen C. Thompson Field Air National Guard Base, Jackson, Miss., Sept. 25, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 20:45
    Photo ID: 9346552
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-LK770-2280
    Resolution: 6054x4036
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

