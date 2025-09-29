U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, takes part in a panel discussion at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md. Sept. 23, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
Schiess Highlights Need for Advanced Defenses and Real-Time Space Awareness
