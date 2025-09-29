Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Storis conducts operations in Alaska

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis transits to Johns Hopkins Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2025. The Storis is built to an American Bureau of Shipping Ice Class A3 standard and can break ice and open navigable channels for other vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)

