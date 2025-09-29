Coast Guard Cutter Storis conducts operations in Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis transits to Johns Hopkins Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2025. The Storis is built to an American Bureau of Shipping Ice Class A3 standard and can break ice and open navigable channels for other vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)