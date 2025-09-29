Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Santa Fe (SSN 756) Returns Home from Deployment [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Santa Fe (SSN 756) Returns Home from Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    250929-N-DO408-1305 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2025) A Sailor assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) has his first kiss after returning to Naval Base Point Loma following a 6-month deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. Santa Fe is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

    USNavy
    Defensor Pacis
    Navy250
    Deployment

