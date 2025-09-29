USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Stretcher Bearer Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250830-N-AM483-2046 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 30, 2025) A U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist applies a bandage to the leg of an emergency medical practice dummy during stretcher bearer training on the mess deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)