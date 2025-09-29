Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Stretcher Bearer Training

    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Stretcher Bearer Training

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250830-N-AM483-2049 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 30, 2025) U.S. Sailors work together to save an emergency medical practice dummy during stretcher bearer training on the mess deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (Photo has been edited by blurring sensitive material)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 14:51
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Stretcher Bearer Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

