250830-N-AM483-2049 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 30, 2025) U.S. Sailors work together to save an emergency medical practice dummy during stretcher bearer training on the mess deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (Photo has been edited by blurring sensitive material)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 14:51
|Photo ID:
|9345967
|VIRIN:
|250830-N-AM483-2049
|Resolution:
|5205x3470
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Stretcher Bearer Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.