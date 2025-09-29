SDDC changes name to U.S. Army Transportation Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll officially redesignated the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) as the U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) September 24, 2025. ARTRANS is the Army service component command to the U.S. Transportation Command and a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Materiel Command. (Graphic by U.S. Army HQ ARTRANS)