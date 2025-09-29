Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDDC changes name to U.S. Army Transportation Command

    09.29.2025

    Army Secretary Dan Driscoll officially redesignated the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) as the U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) September 24, 2025. ARTRANS is the Army service component command to the U.S. Transportation Command and a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Materiel Command. (Graphic by U.S. Army HQ ARTRANS)

