    West Virginia National Guard Smithsonian Metro Patrol [Image 6 of 6]

    West Virginia National Guard Smithsonian Metro Patrol

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez with the District of Columbia National Guard leaves the Smithsonian Metro area after documenting a presence patrol in Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)

