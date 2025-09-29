West Virginia National Guard Smithsonian Metro Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez with the District of Columbia National Guard leaves the Smithsonian Metro area after documenting a presence patrol in Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)