West Virginia National Guard Smithsonian Metro Patrol

U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Raynor with the West Virginia National Guard conducts a presence patrol at the Smithsonian Metro, Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)