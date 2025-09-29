Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet Maine tour

    Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet Maine tour

    EASTPORT, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    The Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet continued their Maine tour with concerts at the Eastport Arts Center in Eastport, ME.
    They performed an engaging selection of familiar movie music and patriotic tunes for high school students. They also performed a community concert with captivating quintet repertoire, such as Barber's "Summer Music" and Dvorak's "'American' String Quartet", and wrapped up with America's march, "The Stars and Stripes Forever."
    Thank you for welcoming us, Eastport!

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025
    Photo ID: 9345465
    VIRIN: 250915-N-TE520-1802
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 665.33 KB
    Location: EASTPORT, MAINE, US
