Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet Maine tour

The Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet continued their Maine tour with concerts at the Eastport Arts Center in Eastport, ME.
They performed an engaging selection of familiar movie music and patriotic tunes for high school students. They also performed a community concert with captivating quintet repertoire, such as Barber's "Summer Music" and Dvorak's "'American' String Quartet", and wrapped up with America's march, "The Stars and Stripes Forever."
Thank you for welcoming us, Eastport!
