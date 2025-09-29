CMSAF #11’s All-Call: Sheppard AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 11th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, retired, David J. Campanale, addresses Airmen during an all-call at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 26, 2025. Campanale shared insights from his tenure and emphasized the importance of mentorship and professional development in today’s Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)