CMSAF #11’s All-Call: Sheppard AFB

The 11th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, retired, David J. Campanale, addresses Airmen during an all-call at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 26, 2025. Campanale shared insights from his tenure and emphasized the importance of mentorship and professional development in today’s Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9345250
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-GJ229-1004
|Resolution:
|5253x3940
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
