    CMSAF #11’s All-Call: Sheppard AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    CMSAF #11’s All-Call: Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    The 11th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, retired, David J. Campanale, addresses Airmen during an all-call at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 26, 2025. Campanale shared insights from his tenure and emphasized the importance of mentorship and professional development in today’s Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 10:21
    Photo ID: 9345250
    VIRIN: 250926-F-GJ229-1004
    Resolution: 5253x3940
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF #11’s All-Call: Sheppard AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    All-call
    82nd TRW

