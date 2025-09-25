250928-N-PG545-1406, Monterey, Calif. (September 28, 2025) Musician 1st Class Justin Mendez, from Clermont, Florida, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the Monterey Jazz Festival. As the longest continuously-running jazz festival in the world, this event was an opportunity to represent the U.S. Navy in front of thousands of jazz professionals, students and enthusiast. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9345061
|VIRIN:
|250927-N-PQ545-1406
|Resolution:
|6805x4537
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|CLERMONT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Commodores perform at Monterey Jazz Festival [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.