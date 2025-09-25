Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Commodores perform at the Monterey Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 14]

    Navy Band Commodores perform at the Monterey Jazz Festival

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250928-N-PG545-1470, Monterey, Calif. (September 28, 2025) Musician 1st Class David Angell, from Pfafftown, North Carolina, manages sounds during a U.S Navy Band Commodores concert at the Monterey Jazz Festival. As the longest continuously-running jazz festival in the world, this event was an opportunity to represent the U.S. Navy in front of thousands of jazz professionals, students and enthusiast. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9345057
    VIRIN: 250927-N-PQ545-1470
    Resolution: 5443x3633
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: PFAFFTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    navy250
    music
    jazz
    navy band

