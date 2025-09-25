CBIRF Conducts Field Expedient Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abraham Castillo, a California native and transmission systems operator assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, radios into a simulated combat operations center during field expedient training and 9-line medical evacuation drills at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Sept. 24, 2025. The training prepared Marines to relay vital information about injured personnel downrange, helping rescuers plan treatment and transport efficiently. It is essential to unit readiness, ensuring teams can adapt under pressure and respond quickly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)