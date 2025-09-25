Navy Band Commodores perform at the Monterey Jazz Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250928-N-PG545-1002, Monterey, Calif. (September 28, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival in Monterey, California. As the longest continuously-running jazz festival in the world, this event was an opportunity to represent the U.S. Navy in front of thousands of jazz professionals, students and enthusiast. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)