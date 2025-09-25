Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Conducts Field Expedient Training

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marine Corps transmission systems operators assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force set up a vertical long wire antenna during field expedient training and 9-line medical evacuation drills at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Sept. 24, 2025. The training prepared Marines to relay vital information about injured personnel downrange, helping rescuers plan treatment and transport efficiently. It is essential to unit readiness, ensuring teams can adapt under pressure and respond quickly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

