    524th Military Intelligence Battalion Silent Vigilance Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 524th Military Intelligence Battalion proudly celebrated its 75th anniversary with a memorable Silent Vigilance Day filled with tradition, esprit de corps, and professional excellence. The day began with a spirited fun run, bringing soldiers together in unity. Distinguished alumni guest speakers — Colonel (Ret.) Ted Travis, Colonel Brian Tinklepaugh, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Shin — honored the formation by sharing their experiences and reflections on the battalion’s legacy. At lunchtime, 524th MI BN soldiers gathered for a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the historic milestone. In the afternoon, participants observed engaging Human Intelligence and Counterintelligence demonstrations, showcasing the battalion’s operational expertise. Before closing, the formation recognized outstanding soldiers with an award ceremony, highlighting the talent and dedication. Happy 75th Anniversary, 524th Military Intelligence Battalion!

