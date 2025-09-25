Best Soldier, KATUSA, NCO of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade held its Best Warrior Competition, challenging Soldiers and KATUSAs in a full day of demanding events. Competitors started with the Army Fitness Test (AFT), pushing through strength and endurance events before immediately stepping off on a weighted ruck march. Along the route, they were tested on critical warrior tasks including the disassembly of the M4, M17, and M320 and proficiency in land navigation. Following the physical events, participants faced a board appearance in front of senior brigade leadership, where they were evaluated on military knowledge, professionalism, and composure under pressure. At the end of the competition, the following were recognized as the best in their categories:



Best NCO: SGT Jared Hepner, 719th MI BN



Best KATUSA: PFC Siyoung Lee, 719th MI BN



Best Soldier: PFC Matthias Muresean, 532nd MI BN



This year’s competition highlighted the strength, readiness, and professionalism of the 501st MI Brigade’s Soldiers and KATUSAs, proving that excellence is achieved through both physical endurance and mental resilience.