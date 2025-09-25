Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Soldier, KATUSA, NCO of the Year

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade held its Best Warrior Competition, challenging Soldiers and KATUSAs in a full day of demanding events. Competitors started with the Army Fitness Test (AFT), pushing through strength and endurance events before immediately stepping off on a weighted ruck march. Along the route, they were tested on critical warrior tasks including the disassembly of the M4, M17, and M320 and proficiency in land navigation. Following the physical events, participants faced a board appearance in front of senior brigade leadership, where they were evaluated on military knowledge, professionalism, and composure under pressure. At the end of the competition, the following were recognized as the best in their categories:

    Best NCO: SGT Jared Hepner, 719th MI BN

    Best KATUSA: PFC Siyoung Lee, 719th MI BN

    Best Soldier: PFC Matthias Muresean, 532nd MI BN

    This year’s competition highlighted the strength, readiness, and professionalism of the 501st MI Brigade’s Soldiers and KATUSAs, proving that excellence is achieved through both physical endurance and mental resilience.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 20:56
    Photo ID: 9344644
    VIRIN: 250916-A-JL066-5800
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

