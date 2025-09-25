Soldiers provide presence patrol at National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Kolton Neitz and Spc. Corey Jeffery, both with the West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct a presence patrol on the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, Sept. 27, 2025.

About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)