Soldiers provide presence patrol at National Mall

Pfc. Matthew Lower, Spc. Chris Grimmett, and Spc. Timothy Ross, soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct a presence patrol at the National World War II Memorial in support of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, Sept. 27, 2025.

About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)