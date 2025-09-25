Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers provide presence patrol at National Mall [Image 3 of 9]

    Soldiers provide presence patrol at National Mall

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Pfc. Matthew Lower, Spc. Chris Grimmett, and Spc. Timothy Ross, soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct a presence patrol at the National World War II Memorial in support of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, Sept. 27, 2025.
    About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 15:20
    Photo ID: 9344383
    VIRIN: 250927-Z-OM884-1003
    Resolution: 2009x3014
    Size: 812.24 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

