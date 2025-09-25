Soldiers provide presence patrol at National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Evan Barthalow and Spc. Lukas Purdy, Soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct a presence patrol near the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall, Sept. 27, 2025.

About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)