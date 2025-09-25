Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Chief Pinning [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250916-N-AS506-1121 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 16, 2025) A U.S. Navy chief petty officer has her anchors pinned on her uniform during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 09:11
    Photo ID: 9344263
    VIRIN: 250916-N-AS506-1121
    Resolution: 5341x3561
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Chief Pinning [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS GRIDLEY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

