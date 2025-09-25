250916-N-AS506-1072 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 16, 2025) A U.S. Navy chief petty officer has his anchors pinned on his uniform during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 09:11
|Photo ID:
|9344262
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-AS506-1072
|Resolution:
|5031x3354
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gridley Chief Pinning [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.