USS Gridley Chief Pinning

250916-N-AS506-1057 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 16, 2025) A U.S. Navy ensign parades the colors during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)