    Combined Maritime Forces Improves Cooperation with Indian Navy’s Western Fleet

    BAHRAIN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250910-O-NO146-9545 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 10, 2025) Combined Maritime Forces’ (CMF) Combined Task Force 154 coordinated a multi-subject exchange of experience between CMF personnel and the crews of three Indian Navy warships in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 10.

