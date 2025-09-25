Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Commodores present education clinic [Image 8 of 9]

    Navy Band Commodores present education clinic

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250927-N-PG545-1193, Monterey, Calif. (September 27, 2025) Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes performs alongside student during a clinic with the Monterey Jazz Regional All-Star Band, featuring top jazz student musicians in the region.

    In addition to their performance at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival, the Commodores presented two education clinics, connecting with the future generations of musicians and introducing them to career possibilities in the Navy.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 01:41
    Photo ID: 9344214
    VIRIN: 250927-N-PQ545-1193
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
