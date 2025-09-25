Navy Band Commodores present education clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250927-N-PG545-1133, Monterey, Calif. (September 27, 2025) Members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores present an educational clinic with the Monterey Jazz Regional All-Star Band, featuring top jazz student musicians in the region.



In addition to their performance at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival, the Commodores presented two education clinics, connecting with the future generations of musicians and introducing them to career possibilities in the Navy.

(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)