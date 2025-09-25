USAFA Football vs Hawai’i 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Quin Smith celebrates after scoring a touchwon during the game against the University of Hawai’i at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Sept. 27, 2025. Air Force’s Liam Szarka had 278 passing yards and 139 rushing yards to make him the record holder for the single game total yards for the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)