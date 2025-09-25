U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Quin Smith celebrates after scoring a touchwon during the game against the University of Hawai’i at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Sept. 27, 2025. Air Force’s Liam Szarka had 278 passing yards and 139 rushing yards to make him the record holder for the single game total yards for the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9344180
|VIRIN:
|250927-F-HI801-1017
|Resolution:
|4132x2755
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Football vs Hawai’i 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by Bill Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.