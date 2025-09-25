Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Football vs Hawai'i 2025 [Image 9 of 16]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Bill Evans 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Wyatt Hendrickson takes a selfie with cadets after recieving the Dan Hodge Trophy during the game against the University of Hawai’i at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Sept. 27, 2025. 2nd Lt. Wyatt Hendrickson is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and is now part of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 23:41
    Photo ID: 9344176
    VIRIN: 250927-F-HI801-1012
    Resolution: 5744x3829
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
