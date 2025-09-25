USAFA Football vs Hawai’i 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Wyatt Hendrickson takes a selfie with cadets after recieving the Dan Hodge Trophy during the game against the University of Hawai’i at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Sept. 27, 2025. 2nd Lt. Wyatt Hendrickson is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and is now part of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)