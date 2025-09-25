Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Football vs Hawai’i 2025 [Image 7 of 16]

    USAFA Football vs Hawai’i 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Bill Evans 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy falcon sits on a pylon during the game against the University of Hawai’i at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Sept. 27, 2025. Air Force’s Liam Szarka had 278 passing yards and 139 rushing yards to make him the record holder for the single game total yards for the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 23:41
    Photo ID: 9344174
    VIRIN: 250927-F-HI801-1010
    Resolution: 5659x3773
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Football vs Hawai’i 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by Bill Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFA
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy

