    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Sailors participate in a basketball game with Philippine sailors [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Sailors participate in a basketball game with Philippine sailors

    PHILIPPINES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Sept. 19, 2025) – Chief Warrant Officer Kendall Kershaw, personnel officer aboard forward-deployed Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), plays basketball with Philippine sailors at Western Command Headquarters in Puerto Princesa, Philippines during a scheduled port visit, Sept. 19, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9344010
    VIRIN: 250919-N-PW480-1305
    Resolution: 3024x4233
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PH
    AS 40
    Submarine Tender
    USS Frank Cable
    Puerto Princesa
    Philippines

