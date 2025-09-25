USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Sailors participate in a basketball game with Philippine sailors

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Sept. 19, 2025) – Sailors assigned to forward-deployed Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), play basketball with Philippine sailors at Western Command Headquarters in Puerto Princesa, Philippines during a scheduled port visit, Sept. 19, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)
