JTF - Beautification provides arboreal service at Tidal Basin

U.S. Army Sgt. Katie Rodrigue, 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion, District of Columbia National Guard, holds pruning shears near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2025. Rodrigue was providing tree pruning support to the National Park Service as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)