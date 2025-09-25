Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF - Beautification provides arboreal service at Tidal Basin [Image 3 of 4]

    JTF - Beautification provides arboreal service at Tidal Basin

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the District of Columbia National Guard looks at trees near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2025. The D.C. National Guard was providing tree pruning support to the National Park Service as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 20:43
    Photo ID: 9343988
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-EZ983-1003
    Resolution: 5054x3791
    Size: 14.95 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    DCSafe, National Guard

