JTF - Beautification provides arboreal service at Tidal Basin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the District of Columbia National Guard looks at trees near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2025. The D.C. National Guard was providing tree pruning support to the National Park Service as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)