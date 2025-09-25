JTF - Beautification provides arboreal service at Tidal Basin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Rochelle Carter, 104th Maintenance Co., 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, holds pruning shears near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2025. Carter was providing tree pruning support to the National Park Service as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)