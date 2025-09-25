America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Vicky Benzing P-51D “Plum Crazy” Mustang

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)