    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A wall of fire erupts during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

