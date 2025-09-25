Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provide ground security during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9343973
    VIRIN: 250927-M-RY841-1554
    Resolution: 5604x3738
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAGTF Demo
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marines250
    Marines
    aviation
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download