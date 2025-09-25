A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to lift a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, as part of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9343874
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-WW713-1165
|Resolution:
|4725x7084
|Size:
|11.16 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Airshow 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.