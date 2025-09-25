America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Welcoming Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs for the welcoming ceremony for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The band performed for the crowd while walking the flight line and during the opening ceremony. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)