    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Welcoming Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Welcoming Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs for the welcoming ceremony for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The band performed for the crowd while walking the flight line and during the opening ceremony. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9343870
    VIRIN: 250927-M-ND041-1394
    Resolution: 6310x4207
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Welcoming Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

