A U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando conducts a parachute demonstration for the welcoming ceremony during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The Para-Commandos are the USSOCOM’s premier aerial parachute demonstration team, performing at public events across the nation to inform the public about the USSOCOM. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9343869
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-ND041-1389
|Resolution:
|6357x4413
|Size:
|810.46 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Air Show 2025 Day 2: Welcoming Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS