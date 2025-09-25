Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Welcoming Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Welcoming Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando conducts a parachute demonstration for the welcoming ceremony during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The Para-Commandos are the USSOCOM’s premier aerial parachute demonstration team, performing at public events across the nation to inform the public about the USSOCOM. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)

